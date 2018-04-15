Convicted felon back in custody after found with loaded gun near scene of homicide

A convicted felon is back in custody tonight after he was found with a loaded gun near the scene of a recent homicide.Fresno Police were patrolling the area near Roy and Fig Avenue because of Thursday's murder and other gang-related shootings.Officers found 20-year-old Rashyid Boyd with a backpack.Because of Boyd's Fresno County probation status, they searched the backpack and found he had a loaded semi-automatic handgun.He was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on several charges including possession of a loaded firearm.