Convicted felon back in custody after found with loaded gun near scene of homicide

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno Police was patrolling the area because of Thursday's murder and other gang-related shootings. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A convicted felon is back in custody tonight after he was found with a loaded gun near the scene of a recent homicide.

Fresno Police were patrolling the area near Roy and Fig Avenue because of Thursday's murder and other gang-related shootings.

Officers found 20-year-old Rashyid Boyd with a backpack.

Because of Boyd's Fresno County probation status, they searched the backpack and found he had a loaded semi-automatic handgun.

He was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on several charges including possession of a loaded firearm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gun violencehomicide
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News