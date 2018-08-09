Convicted rapist arrested for second time in five months

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents patrolling the Colorado River arrested convicted rapist Manuel Araujo-Dominguez, 57, for the second time this year, as he illegally entered the United States again on Sunday. He was arrested at 12:45 a.m.Araujo-Dominguez attempted to flee from the Border Patrol agents by running through farm fields and hiding in the growing crops.During processing, agents identified Araujo-Dominguez as a felon with a criminal history dating back to vehicle theft in 1987, first-degree rape and first-degree burglary out of Hood River, Oregon in 1993, distribution of cocaine and strong-arm rape in 2008, and larceny in 2018. Additional record checks revealed convictions for taking a vehicle without the owner's consent, driving under the influence, and criminal trespassing.Araujo-Dominguez was arrested in back in March by Yuma Border Patrol Station agents.During interviews, Araujo-Dominguez admitted that he was attempting to travel to Farmersville, California to live and work.Araujo-Dominguez will be prosecuted for re-entry after deportation as an aggravated felon.