2020 presidential election

2020 Election: Bakery, which has accurately predicted last 3 races, has clear leader before Election Day

HATBORO, Penn. -- It's been a heated election season and political conversations can get a little tricky.

But in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, a bakery is adding a little levity by making the race more fun and delicious.

MORE: When will we know the winner of the presidential election?
EMBED More News Videos

When will we know who wins the 2020 election and becomes the next president? It could take days or weeks, depending on how quickly ballots are being counted in a few key battleground states, like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.


Political cookies have been flying off the shelves at Lochel's Bakery in Hatboro. They feature the name and party colors of each candidate.

The bakery tallies the sales like votes in an unofficial, tasty little poll that's now sweeping the nation. But this is an election year and that means everyone's picking their cookie on party lines.

For the past three elections, the sugary sales have accurately predicted the presidential winner.

MORE: Free food and other Election Day 2020 deals
EMBED More News Videos

On Election Day, many businesses, including Wendy's, McDonald's, Jimmy John's, Uber and Planet Fitness are offering deals.


Each cookie counts for one vote.

In the latest count this weekend, the bakery says Donald Trump is outpacing Joe Biden by 27, 903 to 5,114 cookie sales respectively.

The ingredients are also unbiased and bipartisan, from the dough to the icing. They're making and selling hundreds a day and shipping them across the states.

MORE: Presidential campaign draws to close as Trump, Biden stop in key states
EMBED More News Videos

Candidates head to Pennsylvania again for final push before Election Day

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspennsylvaniacookiesfoodvote 20202020 presidential electionelectionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
This bakery accurately predicted the last 3 elections
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
2020 election: How to vote in Central California
How does ABC News make its Election Night projections?
Trump, Biden stop in key states as 2020 campaigns near end
Free food and other Election Day 2020 deals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Child dies after alleged DUI driver crashes into Porterville apartment
Man shot while driving on Highway 41 in central Fresno
Man hit and killed by DUI driver in Madera Co., CHP says
2020 election: How to vote in Central California
Early voting shatters records in CA
8th inmate dies from COVID-19 complications at Avenal State Prison
One displaced after central Fresno apartment fire
Show More
Craft breweries create new brew to help Creek Fire victims
CDC has new framework on resuming cruise ship sailing
President Trump suggests he'll fire Dr. Fauci after election
2 men shot in Merced parking lot, police say
Did rescued CA hiker stage Zion National Park disappearance?
More TOP STORIES News