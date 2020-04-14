Society

93-year-old woman gets gift from Coors Beer after viral online plea

SEMINOLE, Pennsylvania -- A big wish has come true for a 93-year-old beer lover in Pennsylvania.

Last week, Olive Veronesi posted a sign at her house saying "I want more beer."

She says her stash had been going dry because she has been staying home due to COVID-19.

Well, her plea quickly went viral..and on Monday, representatives from Coors Beer company showed up at her front door with 10 cases of free beer.



"I was on my last 12 cans," Veronesi said. "Anyway, I have a beer every night."

After the delivery, Veronesi posted a new sign that said "I got more beer."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypennsylvaniaelderly womancoronavirusbeercovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Millions of Americans find their relief money in payment purgatory
Central California coronavirus cases
One person killed in crash just outside Visalia
Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
2 killed in central Fresno after driver tries to flee police
21 employees at Kaweah Delta test positive for COVID-19
Show More
Fresno Chaffee Zoo mourns death of 49-year-old orangutan
Merced Co Supervisor responds to video appearing to show him dismiss social workers' safety concerns
Fresno Co. reports second highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
CSU suspends ACT/SAT requirement for 2021-2022 academic year
Man accidentally charged $11K for $90 grocery bill
More TOP STORIES News