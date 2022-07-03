mass shooting

Several people shot at shopping mall in Copenhagen, 1 person arrested: Police

Police have not said how many people were injured.
By Rashid Haddou and William Mansell

People run in front of the Fields shopping center after reports of shots fired in Oerstad, Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022. (Olafur Steinar Gestsson/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Several people have been shot at a shopping mall in Copenhagen, Denmark, according to local authorities.

Danish police said they are responding to reports of shootings at Field's, which is a shopping center. One person has been arrested in connection with the shooting, police tweeted.

"We are still present, shots have been fired and several people have been hit. We work on site. People in the Fields must stay and await the police. All other persons must stay away from Fields," police tweeted via Google translate.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mass shootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 ABC, Inc.
MASS SHOOTING
Uvalde school police chief resigns from city council
2 officers killed, others injured in Eastern Kentucky shooting: police
Grandmother of Uvalde school shooter released from hospital
Norway terror alert raised after deadly mass shooting
TOP STORIES
CA couple gets $1,500 fine for parking in their driveway
Gov. Newsom pardons woman who killed her pimp as a teen
2 people killed, 1 critically injured in Merced County shooting
Community remembers man killed in central Fresno house fire
GOP's Ted Cruz feuds with Elmo over kids getting COVID-19 vaccines
2 killed, 1 airlifted after crash in front of Tachi Palace, CHP says
Crews reach 85 percent containment on Table Fire in Fresno County
Show More
Uvalde school police chief resigns from city council
40-year-old gang member arrested while on parole in Merced, police say
Texas inmate asks to delay execution for kidney donation
CHP urging safe driving during 4th of July weekend
1 killed in suspected DUI crash in Fresno County, CHP says
More TOP STORIES News