Health & Fitness

Employee at Corcoran prison tests positive for coronavirus

An employee at the California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison, Corcoran, in Kings County has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Officials said this brings the total number of cases of COVID-19 among staff in California's prison system up to nine.

At this time, the Kings County Department of Public Health has not reported any cases in the county.

Correction: An earlier version of this story referred to the prison as Corcoran State Prison. That is incorrect. The employee works at California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison, Corcoran, which is a different prison.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscorcorankings countycoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Small Valley businesses struggle to survive as federal loans dry up
Central California coronavirus cases
Man who was Fresno's first COVID-19 case donates plasma to save others
Early jail releases in Tulare Co. include some domestic violence suspects
New study says the southwestern US is in a 'mega drought'
Millions of Americans find their relief money in payment purgatory
One person killed in crash just outside Visalia
Show More
Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
2 killed in central Fresno after driver tries to flee police
21 employees at Kaweah Delta test positive for COVID-19
Fresno Chaffee Zoo mourns death of 49-year-old orangutan
More TOP STORIES News