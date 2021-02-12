2 arrested, accused of murdering 42-year-old man in Kings County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men are in custody, accused of killing a 42-year-old man near Corcoran in December.The Kings County Sheriff's Office says Jose Verduzco, 29, and Michael Gonzalez, 29, shot and killed a man on December 6 on Highway 43 and Orange Avenue.The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the upper body and died at Adventist Medical Center in Hanford.Kings County detectives determined Verduzco and Gonzales were responsible for the shooting.Verduzco is currently in custody at the Fresno County Jail for two separate homicides. Gonzalez was arrested at his home in Fresno.Investigators have not released a motive for the shooting.