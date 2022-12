Corcoran Police investigating shooting that killed a 17-year-old over the weekend

CORCORAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Corcoran Police department is investigating a 17-year-old's murder over the weekend.

Just before 5 p.m. Sunday, Officers responded to Fern Drive near Mark Twain Elementary School for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, police found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The teen was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information on this shooting is to call Corcoran Police at (559) 992-5151.