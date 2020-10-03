Community & Events

Fresno's Cornerstone Church to hold drive-through food giveaway

The giveaway starts Saturday morning at 8 am at the Cornerstone Community Care Warehouse on Broadway and Stanislaus.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Helping hands will feed hungry stomachs at the Cornerstone Community Care Warehouse on Saturday.

Parishioners from Cornerstone Church have organized a massive food giveaway for the weekend - to provide meals to thousands in need.

The drive-through event will provide free food on a first-come-first-served basis.

Social distancing will be strictly enforced and organizers say you won't even need to leave your vehicle.

They'll load the boxes of goods right into your vehicle for you.

"Even though we've seen a lot of businesses, there are still a lot of people that are hurting financially. The boxes include milk, dairy products, meat, veggies and fruit. It will help people through this time," said Pastor Jim Franklin.

One box of food will be given to each vehicle.

The drive-thru food giveaway starts Saturday morning at 8 am at the downtown Fresno warehouse on Broadway and Stanislaus.
