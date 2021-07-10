67-year-old Corcoran man dies after backing car into canal, police say

CORCORAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Corcoran man working in the fields backed his vehicle into a canal Friday evening and died.Investigators say the 67-year-old victim was leaving work when he tried pulling out near Pueblo and Dairy Avenues.But he got too close to the edge of the canal and ended up upside down in the water.Firefighters couldn't save him in time. The victim has not been identified.