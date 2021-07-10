67-year-old Corcoran man dies after backing car into canal, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Corcoran man dies after backing car into canal, police say

CORCORAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Corcoran man working in the fields backed his vehicle into a canal Friday evening and died.

Investigators say the 67-year-old victim was leaving work when he tried pulling out near Pueblo and Dairy Avenues.

But he got too close to the edge of the canal and ended up upside down in the water.

Firefighters couldn't save him in time. The victim has not been identified.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
corcorandrowning
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
Show More
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
More TOP STORIES News