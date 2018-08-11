Just realized I spelled heroes wrong! 😂 Anyways here’s video of the firefighters in action fighting the fire from my bedroom window! Thanks again! #HolyFire #RealHeroes pic.twitter.com/igtFemr17n — Frank Digital 🌐 (@SNKR_ATiC) August 10, 2018

@ClevelandNF I can’t thank all the Firefighters and everyone else contributing to save our homes enough, they fought hard to save my home from the #HolyFire. These guys risk their life to ensure all we hold dear is not harmed! #RealHeros pic.twitter.com/zD08gzcsv7 — Frank Digital 🌐 (@SNKR_ATiC) August 10, 2018

Firefighters battling the Holy Fire hitting the Orange and Riverside counties helped save a man's home from burning, and the homeowner who evacuated got to thank them through a video doorbell installed in his house.Frank Grosso evacuated to Irvine, but was watching the fire come dangerously close to his home live on his smartphone.Video from a security camera taken from Grosso's bedroom window and posted on Twitter shows the flames.Grosso gets great news when one of the firefighters who helped save his house starts talking to him at his door from the video doorbell."We're going to hang out here a little while longer before we move on, but your house is safe," the firefighter is heard saying to Grosso in another video posted to Twitter."I really appreciate that," Grosso responds from Irvine. "Thank you so much."The firefighter told Grosso they let nothing get into the house, and the house was left "perfect."