Coronavirus California

California becomes first state to report 600K COVID-19 cases

California has become the first state in the nation to surpass 600,000 confirmed coronavirus cases.
California has become the first state in the nation to surpass 600,000 confirmed coronavirus cases.

As of Friday morning, Johns Hopkins University recorded 603,072 confirmed cases in the state.

The grim milestone comes as California continues to straighten out the a data glitch on July 25 that left 295,000 health records - many of them COVID-19 tests - unprocessed.

RELATED: CA could see another surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases following fix to backlog of 300K records, officials say

Gov. Gavin Newsom said earlier this week the state's county watch list has been frozen as the state sorts out the inaccurate COVID-19 data. The governor said the watch list would be unfrozen at some point this week, once the backlog was fully cleared.

Newsom expressed frustration during a press conference Wednesday with Californians who still aren't physical distancing amid the pandemic.

He said crowds at the American River near Sacramento recently made it look like "spring break."

RELATED: Gov. Newsom says Californians are still not minimizing mixing

"We're not minimizing mixing. It throws shivers up my spine," said Newsom. "Here we are making all this progress, and it can be done away.

Also on Wednesday, state officials reported a total of 10,808 deaths in the state.

This is a developing story.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessgavin newsomcoronavirus testingcoronavirus californiacoronaviruspandemic
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Gov. Newsom to provide update on CA's coronavirus response
Central California coronavirus cases
Boys & Girls Club delivers thousands of meals to Bay Area families
Immanuel Schools warned of legal actions if students attend in person
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County orders Immanuel Schools to shut down after it brings kids back to campus
Fresno Co. teen trying to raise funeral costs after dad dies of COVID-19
9th Circuit ends California ban on high-capacity magazines
Man and woman shot multiple times in east central Fresno
Central California coronavirus cases
Flex Alert: Californians asked to conserve power Friday
Gov. Newsom to provide update on CA's coronavirus response
Show More
Man found dead inside car on I-5 near Coalinga, CHP says
Crime, arrest, repeat: Troubling trend leads to rise in crime in Fresno
Family holds funeral service for 5-year-old in North Carolina
Vanessa Guillen's family give tearful testimony at her memorial
Clovis Unified students must follow dress code during Zoom classes
More TOP STORIES News