Health & Fitness

Florida woman, 15 friends contract COVID-19 after eating at Jacksonville restaurant; 'we were careless'

7 employees at Lynch's Irish Pub also have COVID-19
By CNN
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. -- A Florida woman and 15 of her friends have now tested positive for the coronavirus after having dinner at a restaurant in Jacksonville.

Erika Crisp told WJXT she's been sick since the night out.

The healthcare worker says after being stuck inside for months during the pandemic, she and her friends decided to have dinner at Lynch's Irish Pub on June 6.

After the dinner, Crisp said she and her friends later all tested positive for the virus.

Now, she says reopening happened too soon.

"We were careless and we went out into a public place before we should have, and we weren't wearing masks."

Seven employees at Lynch's Irish Pub in Jacksonville Beach also have COVID-19.

The general manager shut down voluntarily last weekend for a deep cleaning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfloridacoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man assaulted, carjacked while working on car in his driveway
Suspect arrested after burglary at southwest Fresno Auto Zone
Central Valley "left behind" on federal COVID contracts
Central California coronavirus cases
3 states report record-breaking 1-day increases in COVID-19 cases
As protests rage, changes for Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben's brand
Kings Co. deputy returns to work after being shot in Paso Robles
Show More
Man arrested for attempted robbery at downtown Fresno bank
Fresno Co. wants recovered COVID-19 patients to donate blood, plasma
State Superintendent to give update on CA schools reopening
Fresno Fire sees rise in calls this year
Fight involving 40 people ends in gunfire outside northeast Fresno store
More TOP STORIES News