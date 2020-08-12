Local doctor: Initial scare of COVID-19 has worn off in Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dr. Adam Rajoulh treats patients daily suffering from the damaging and debilitating effects of the coronavirus. He says the initial scare of the virus has clearly worn off in the Central Valley."I'm having to have patients on a weekly basis die by themselves and their family can't come," he said. "You know, this is what we need to talk about. We need to talk about this because it's going to continue to happen. It's going to continue to get worse."Rajoulh had some choice words during his latest 12-minute YouTube video, which he says are authentic and illustrate the serious nature of the topic."I have 25-year-olds, 30-year-olds, 40-year-olds, young healthy patients that are on ventilators, and I have patients that are in their 30's that have been hospitalized for months," he said.Dr. Rajoulh works at hospitals in Fresno and surrounding communities. He doesn't like how the pandemic has become so political."Whether it's an act of God or man made, if there's something you can do to prevent it, what is stopping you," he said.He has more than 21,000 followers, who he is working to educate through his video. He especially hopes to target young adults with his bold, blunt message."I was in college, you know, I like to party, YOLO," he said. "But here's the problem: grandma can't YOLO because grandma is old is hell. Grandma is in a wheelchair and if you get coronavirus and give it to grandma, you may not see her again."Since the virus hasn't been studied extensively and is still relatively new, there are no experts in the field. But each day, doctors are learning more.Dr. Rajhoulh has been telling his friends and family to take vitamin C and zinc supplements each day to stay healthy.For those who have recovered from COVID-19, even if they had a mild case, he recommends a low-dose aspirin a day for at least four weeks to prevent blood clots.