Coronavirus concerns: Big events fall off schedule for March in the Valley

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Big events are all falling off the schedule, at least for the rest of this month, as public health officials suggest ways to stave off the spread of the new coronavirus.

The big board at Save Mart Center shows some of the big draws scheduled over the next few months.

It also shows some of the cancellations, like Lynyrd Skynyrd this weekend.

Coronavirus: List of Valley events canceled, postponed amid COVID-19 concerns

Nothing simple about the decision to make major tour changes, but this bird is traveling on past Fresno.

Lynyrd Skynyrd is the first band to reschedule a show at Save Mart Center after Gov. Gavin Newsom's directive to cancel gatherings of more than 250 people.

"We have directed cities, counties, private and public sector, large and small, all throughout the state of California to no longer permit large non-essential events in this state," he said Thursday.

Gov. Newsom recommends canceling gatherings over 250 people due to coronavirus pandemic

Skynyrd plans to be back in August 14.

Child star JoJo Siwa rescheduled from next week to June 13.

Country star Brantley Gilbert has postponed without a makeup date.
The directive doesn't apply to theaters yet, but cancellations hit the Saroyan Theatre as well, where the Fresno Philharmonic is trying to reschedule its performance with Pink Martini.

The Heavenly Half Marathon from Cressman's to Auberry is also cancelled.

A few events are still on, but scaled down, like Fresno Street Eats at Tioga Sequoia Friday. They're also adopting changes in the downtown beer garden to implement social distancing.

"I think people recognize the imperative of this moment and the importance for non-essential events to limit that social interaction, the mixing of different groups, particularly for our seniors and those with compromised immune systems," the governor said.

His directive applies through the end of this month, but Newsom said it's probable he'll have to extend it into April.

Events scheduled in late April, like the Clovis Rodeo, are still on the calendar, hoping they can go on with the show.
