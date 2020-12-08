Coronavirus California

Fresno doctor using skills from assisting in NY to help combat COVID-19 surge in Central Valley

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With the surge of COVID-19 cases in the San Joaquin Valley, frontline workers are more vital than ever.

After 26 hours straight of caring for the critically ill, Action News caught up with Fresno Anesthesiologist Dr. Ajit Rai - who is now functioning as an ICU critical care doctor in Central Valley hospitals.

RELATED: 'Vast majority' of California under stay-at-home order as ICU capacity reaches critical levels, Newsom says

"Literally within the last four days, my life has been flipped upside down because I have completely recommitted my priorities to the ICU because we have just been so overwhelmed," he said.

A complication causing concern -- Right now, the San Joaquin Valley region has just 6.3% of its ICU available.

"We are running out of space, we are running out of supplies and we have a shortage of providers," he said. "So as a result, doctors such as myself are leveraging our skillsets to work outside our most familiar comfort zone."

Back in April, Dr. Rai traveled from to New York City to support his colleagues after their surge of cases.

RELATED: Fresno doctor books one-way flight to NY to help medical workers overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases

"That skill set that I developed there, staffing to COVID ICU, would carry into my ability to care for this region," he said.

Before sending him back home to California to help here.

"The COVID surge in New York City got better with social distancing, with mask wearing and the East Coast took it very, very seriously because they were hit so hard," he said. "So ultimately, the hospitals there decompressed. When I got back to California, the numbers here were ramping up."

Dr. Rai is focused on bringing the COVID cases down.

"My heart absolutely bleeds for the small business owners who are having to close down right now for the sake of the greater good of the community," he said. "I realize that it is very hard for a lot of people who are not in healthcare to appreciate what is happening in the walls of the hospital."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnocoronavirus californiacoronavirusreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
ICU capacities for Central California counties
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
167 cited in SoCal after deputies break up underground party
SoCal city looking into $4 an hour hazard pay for grocery, pharmacy workers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Show More
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
Protesters gather outside Tower Theatre as pending sale looms
More TOP STORIES News