Coronavirus

Texas Roadhouse CEO gives up salary to pay workers during COVID-19 outbreak

Recognizing the economically tough times restaurant workers are facing during the coronavirus crisis, the CEO of Texas Roadhouse is reportedly forgoing a salary to pay the employees still working to feed customers.

In a report by MarketWatch on Wednesday, W. Kent Taylor agreed to forgo his base salary and bonus between March 18 and Jan. 7 of next year. The money will be used to pay front-line workers.

Taylor earned $1.3 million in 2018, including a $525,000 base salary, Louisville Business First reported.

The report added Texas Roadhouse is suspending its dividend in order to conserve cash during the COVID-19 pandemic, citing a SEC filing.

The publicly-traded company based in Kentucky employs more than 56,000 workers and has 563 locations in the U.S. and internationally.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California coronavirus cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News