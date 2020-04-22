Coronavirus info for families: Education, consumer well-being tips

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We've compiled a list of educational resources, activities, consumer advice, safety resources and more need-to-know info while you stay at home in the Valley with your family. Click here to see fun ideas to keep your family entertained while you're at home.
ESSENTIAL SERVICES
In the battle against the novel coronavirus, Central Valley agencies, hospitals, businesses, non-profits, and recreational venues have announced changes to the way they operate, from closures and cancellations to changes in visitor policies. Read a full list of updates
EDUCATION
List of school, college closures, cancellations and changes in Central California
Valley schools offering free meals to students during closures amid COVID-19 outbreak
When will CA schools reopen? Newsom has some ideas
Coronavirus impact: Consumer Reports' free online activities, virtual museum tours for children during COVID-19 pandemic
MAINTAINING LEARNING: Free educational resources for kids stuck at home during COVID-19
SHOPPING, CONSUMER
Valley grocery stores offer special hours, delivery for senior shoppers
Fresno businesses change public health protections to meet city order
Fresno restaurants with take-out, pick-up, delivery during shelter in place
Coronavirus crisis: What you need to know about refunds for flights, cruises and concerts
How to stay safe when going out in public for essentials
COVID-19 food safety tips
Amazon stops accepting new grocery delivery customers amid surging demand
How to get the grocery delivery time you want
Coronavirus update: Safety tips for food delivery amid COVID-19 pandemic
Protect yourself: Better Business Bureau warns of coronavirus-related scams
How to change your travel plans amid the global COVID-19 outbreak
Hair dye becoming next high-demand item amid COVID-19 pandemic
Here's how to preserve groceries longer
DIY
No Sew Face Mask
How to make face masks from materials found at home
From scarves to HEPA filters, what kind of face covering is best?
Tips to cutting your own hair during coronavirus shelter-in-place
Mom shares fun tie-dying tips for kids
WORK-LIFE BALANCE
Families First Coronavirus Response Act: Here's how the new paid sick leave requirements work
How to be productive at home working with kids
Can't stop worrying about the coronavirus? Find time to unplug, experts say
How to stock up for coronavirus: What you need, and why you shouldn't panic-buy
Kids in coronavirus quarantine: How to keep children comfortable, entertained
Would you give up personal data to return to work amid coronavirus pandemic?
KEEPING YOUR FAMILY SAFE
Can pets contract COVID-19?
Tips for parents on speaking to children about coronavirus
How long does coronavirus live on surfaces? Could be as long as 2 to 3 days
Tips for deep cleaning your home to stay safe from coronavirus
