City of Fresno: No evictions during COVID-19 local emergency

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to impact the Central Valley's ability to go to work, the city of Fresno says they'll be protecting people from eviction if they meet certain standards.

The Fresno City Council adopted an Eviction Protection Ordinance on Thursday, March 19, saying that no residential tenant in the city can be evicted due to loss of income related to business closure, loss of hours or wages, layoffs or medical costs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To be eligible, the city says you must notify your landlord of your situation, then provide them with documentation within seven days.

Renters will then have up to six months after the city's emergency declaration is over to pay any back-due rent.

The eviction moratorium went into effect on Thursday and will last 30 days, but can be extended. For the latest on the city's regulations, click here.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to abc30.com/coronavirus/.
