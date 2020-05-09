Coronavirus

Roy Horn of 'Siegfried and Roy' duo dies of COVID-19 complications

LAS VEGAS, Nevada -- Roy Uwe Ludwig Horn, whose collaboration with Siegfried Fischbacher created the world-renowned duo Siegfried and Roy, died of COVID-19 complications on Friday at a Las Vegas Hospital, their publicist reports.

He was 75.

"Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend," said Siegfried in a statement. "From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried."

"Roy was a fighter his whole life including during these final days. I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this
insidious virus that ultimately took Roy's life," he continued.

Their legendary run in Las Vegas began in 1967 and continued for four decades. The German magicians took up residency at The Mirage in 1989, with a $30 million production that included their famous white tigers.

Horn was attacked by one of those tigers, Mantecore, in October 2003, but survived and remained in public life.
