Tulare County man welcomed home after beating COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man from Goshen beats COVID-19 and beats the odds after coming out of a coma for over a month.On Sunday, he celebrated with family and friends as they gave him a big welcome back home drive-by parade.Bobby Villa was finally able to roll out of the hospital and go home after his three-month journey after contracting COVID-19.Car after car lined up to greet him and send their love while social distancing.In support of their dad, his family wore shirts that said "welcome home" and even included a large sign in their yard."It was just so surreal," he said. "From going to being perfectly fine to just couldn't even breathe, couldn't even move, it just happened all so quick."Villa says he was in ICU at Kaweah Delta on a ventilator, and in a coma for well over a month.