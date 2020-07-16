Coronavirus

UK, US, Canada accuse Russia of hacking coronavirus vaccine trials

Demonstration of the equipment and procedures that will be used at the department's Viral and Rickettsial Disease Laboratory lab in Richmond, Calif. on Feb. 6, 2020. (California Department of Public Health/AP)

Britain, the United States and Canada say Russia is trying to steal information from researchers seeking a COVID-19 vaccine.

The three nations alleged Thursday that hacking group APT29, also known as Cozy Bear and said to be part of the Russian intelligence service, is attacking academic and pharmaceutical research institutions involved in coronavirus vaccine development.

The persistent and ongoing attacks are seen by intelligence officials as an effort to steal intellectual property, rather than to disrupt research.

Britain's National Cybersecurity Centre made the announcement, which was coordinated with authorities in the U.S. and Canada.It was unclear whether any information actually was stolen but the National Cypersecurity Centre says individuals' confidential information is not believed to have been compromised.

Cozy Bear has been identified by Washington as one of two Russian government-linked hacking groups that broke into the Democratic National Committee computer network and stole emails ahead of the 2016 presidential election. The other group is usually called Fancy Bear.

It's also unclear whether Russian President Vladimir Putin knew about the vaccine research hacking, but British officials believe such intelligence would be highly prized.

U.S. authorities have for month leveled similar accusations against China. FBI Director Chris Wray said last week, "At this very moment, China is working to compromise American health care organizations, pharmaceutical companies, and academic institutions conducting essential COVID-19 research."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessrussiacoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
1.3M sought jobless aid last week, even as economy slowly picks up
Mail could be delayed as new postal boss pushes cost-cutting
Clovis Unified to open school campuses for in-person classes this fall
Central California coronavirus cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified to open school campuses for in-person classes this fall
1 killed, 1 injured in two-vehicle crash near Sanger, CHP says
Madera police searching for missing 2-year-old boy possibly in danger
Police searching for suspect who fired shots into central Fresno apartment
Mineral Fire: 14,000 acres burned, evacuations issued for some Fresno Co. residents
Central California coronavirus cases
'Real Housewives' star among 87 arrested at Breonna Taylor protest
Show More
1.3M sought jobless aid last week, even as economy slowly picks up
Ben Fire forces evacuations in Mariposa County
Crashed car with blood inside discovered after shooting in northeast Fresno
Child dies after drowning at Reedley home
Tulare County starts $7.5 million COVID-19 grant program for small businesses
More TOP STORIES News