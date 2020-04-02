Coronavirus

Unusual last goodbyes for first Valley man to die from COVID-19

By
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Family members went to great lengths for an unusual tribute Wednesday to the first patient to die of COVID-19 in the Central Valley.

66-year-old Jose Luis Sanchez Barriga died last week after contracting the virus.

His family couldn't hold the usual memorial service for him because of the coronavirus.

They drove the hearse through his neighborhood instead and made their way to Calvary Cemetery in Madera County.

They couldn't get out of their cars, but they did their best to honor Barriga as a great man and the patriarch of their family.

They're planning to do a more typical memorial service when the coronavirus crisis eases up.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
