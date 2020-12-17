California shatters record with 379 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

SAN FRANCISCO -- A total of 379 Californians died of COVID-19 on Wednesday, marking the highest number of fatalities in one day since the pandemic began and surpassing the previous record set on Tuesday.
The state reported another 52,281 new cases of the virus yesterday, just 1,400 cases less than what California saw the day prior.
Wednesday's number of deaths is equivalent to a life lost every four minutes in a 24-hour span.
With more than 100,000 new cases in two days in California, many regions in the state will remain under a stay at home order.
In the San Joaquin Valley, the ICU capacity was 0.7% as of Thursday, according to the state.
In Los Angeles County, about two people are dying every hour on average from the virus, something the public health officer is calling an "explosive and very deadly surge."
The Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is being administered to primarily health care workers in the state. On Wednesday, healthcare workers at Valley Children's Hospital were vaccinated, and more doses were expected to reach other Valley hospitals this week.
The state is supposed to receive an additional 393,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom.
