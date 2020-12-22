Coronavirus

European Union recommends against nonessential travel to United Kingdom

LONDON -- The European Union recommended Tuesday that all 27 member countries should discourage all nonessential travel to and from the United Kingdom until further notice.

With EU countries imposing ad-hoc restrictions on U.K. travel following the emergence of a new coronavirus variant, the European Commission urged them to take a coordinated approach, but not prevent people in the U.K. or Europe from returning to their homes.

EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said "member states should take coordinated action to discourage nonessential travel between the U.K. and the EU. At the same time, blanket travel bans should not prevent thousands of EU and U.K. citizens from returning to their homes."

The EU's executive arm said people returning to their home countries or main place of residence should be able to do so provided they produce a negative test or quarantine themselves.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told Good Morning America on Tuesday it was "certainly possible" that the new COVID-19 strain discovered in the U.K. had reached America as well. He said travel bans were unnecessary and "rather draconian," but that pre-travel testing requirements for visitors from the U.K. might be preferable.

Transport workers should be exempt from any travel ban when they are traveling across a border to and from a vessel, vehicle, or aircraft. Essential medical staff should be able to move freely without quarantine provided that they have tested negative within 72 hours of travel.
