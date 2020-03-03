Video captures fight erupting on cruise ship after coronavirus scare

Video captures the chaotic moment a fight breaks out on a cruise ship that was turned away from multiple ports amid coronavirus fears.A passenger says tensions started to rise after the ship was denied permission to dock at multiple ports of call because two people on board had gotten sick, and some feared it was the novel coronavirus. It turns out, it was just the flu.Video shows a crew member apparently using pepper spray to deal with the passengers who started turning on each other and cruise ship staff.The ship eventually docked at Cozumel, Mexico.The more than 4,500 guests were all given a full refund for the disruptive nature of the cruise.