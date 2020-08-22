Double trouble: Health experts urge residents to get flu shot amid COVID-19 pandemic

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The flu season is quickly approaching.As pharmacies and healthcare offices receive their flu shot shipments, Dr. Rais Vohra with the Fresno County Health Department says people need to get vaccinated now more than ever to avoid further impacting the health system."We're doing what we can to flatten the curve as much as possible, and that will free up beds for other illnesses," he says.Statewide, Dr. Mark Ghaly with California's health department says they've seen a steep decline in children getting vaccinated.Jane Banks, the RN director for Health Services with the Fresno Unified school district, says they're facing a similar problem."Immunizations are lower this year than in other years across the board. Part of it is because of COVID 19; families are afraid to go to medical facilities to get immunizations," she says.She says clinics are doing everything possible to keep patients safe when they come in."If you're there for immunizations, the seats might be spaced out so you have six feet between poeple."Health officials are already required to get vaccinated, but Dr. Vohra says he wouldn't be surprised if that mandate were to be expanded."I would be surprised if the state, or as a region, we decide to broaden that order to that all adults get their flu shots. That is because it's such an important public health intervention for us," he says.