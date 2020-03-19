Coronavirus

Travelers at Fresno Yosemite International Airport report mostly empty flights amid pandemic

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several people wore masks, even gloves to protect against the spread of the coronavirus at Fresno Yosemite International Airport on Wednesday. Two cafes were closed inside the airport, though you can still grab a bite after you go through TSA screening.

FYI Spokesperson Vikki Calderon said, "If they're looking for food and dining options, there is food available at the restaurant on the second floor. It is, again, on a to-go basis."

92-year-old Jean McKinney just returned from Florida. She loved the extra attention. Jean explained, "Oh they had time to fuss with us. You know, they're always there asking if we needed anything."

Her family wasn't too concerned about flying her back to the Valley with so many people taking precautions against COVID 19.

Her son Mike McKinney said, "I don't have it. I understand that we have three active cases in Fresno County but I don't know. Where is it, if it's as bad as they say?"

Many travelers enjoyed passing through airports that were much less busy than usual. One of them told Action News, "Baton Rouge Airport was completely empty, but the Dallas Fort Worth Airport, there was a lot of people, but they all had masks on."

Throughout the day, crews sanitized high touchpoint areas like seats and armrests. Several travelers told us their flights were so empty, they were upgraded to first class.
