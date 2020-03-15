Coronavirus

Health officials confirm second COVID-19 case in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With numbers rising, Fresno County officials are declaring a county-wide local emergency as they now have a second confirmed case of the coronavirus.

"Taking this step will ensure we have the state and national support and the organizational capacity to face the challenges to come," says Dr. Rais Vohra, the Interim Health Officer of the Fresno County Department of Public health.

Public health officials made the declaration on Sunday morning.

A middle-aged man is now in quarantine as doctors quickly work track down anyone else who may be infected.

"This contact was associated with travel, and we're tracking down any contact to make sure they isolated from the public," Dr. Vohra said.

The department says the case is travel-related and that it was not contracted locally. They believe there is no immediate threat to the public.



At least 50 to 70 more people are being asked to self isolate due to being travel risks.

Health officials are asking folks to do their part by washing their hands and practice social distancing.

The Fresno County Sheriff's office is doing just that by suspending jail visits to prevent the spread.

"Many people in jail aren't in the best of health anyway," says Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims. "We have over 80,000 visits per year. That's 250 a day, so we need to minimize any chance of exposure to the inmates as well as our staff."

While health officials expect confirmed cases to increase, they're asking folks to keep their distance, yet work together in keeping each other safe.

