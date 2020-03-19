Coronavirus

Health officials confirm third COVID-19 case in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Health officials have confirmed the third COVID-19 case in Fresno County.

Officials say the case was travel-related and not community-acquired. They added that the person is back at home recovering and doing well.

Health officials are currently trying to find anyone who may have been in close contact with the person recently.

The age of the person or where they recently traveled to were not released.

With this case, there are now nine confirmed COVID-19 cases in Central California, with five in Tulare County, three in Fresno County and one in Madera County.

