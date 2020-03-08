Health officials confirm first case of Coronavirus in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- "Since the beginning of this, we have monitored about 130 people."Fresno County health officials say of all those patients, only one has tested positive for novel coronavirus so far.A man over the age of 65 returned from the Grand Princess Cruise ship in late February. The Department of Public Health was notified in early March."We reached out to them and asked them to isolate themselves, and he was already in home isolation," says Fresno County Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra.They say the patient started to developed minor symptoms."Just very low-grade fevers and just a little bit of lethargy, meaning tiredness," Vohra said.Immediately after, he was advised to go to a local hospital. Doctors say the patient never stepped foot inside the building.Instead, fully-protected medical personnel went to the patient's car and took samples for testing."Since that time, we have been checking in on him and his family several times a day," Vohra said.The patient's family is now under self-quarantine and is being monitored on a daily basis.So far, they are not showing any symptoms but will remain at home for a full 14 days."It is just like you have an ordinary cold or at worst, a case of the flu," Vohra said.According to doctors, the patient may have been through several locations before returning to Fresno County.At the moment, they are still working to determine all those who may have come in contact with him."We really worry about folks that are close contacts, meaning that they were with this individual for an extended period of time, like within six feet of them," Vohra said.Health officials say the infected patient is feeling better and recovering, adding that they are closely monitoring his condition and are instructing him to take his temperature twice a day.