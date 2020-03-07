Fresno residents stock up on supplies amid coronavirus fears

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As concerns surrounding the coronavirus grow, the supply of hand sanitizer and other cleaners dwindles.Store shelves once stocked with hand sanitizer at Sam's Club in north Fresno emptied.In a statement provided by their parent company spokesperson, the company says "they are working with our suppliers to understand and mitigate any supply chain disruptions." they add "Providing customers with the products they want and need remains our focus."North Fork couple Mary and John were stunned to see people stockpiling water. They say they're not concerned and even plan to travel soon."I just think you do the best you can and don't be fearful and worried about it. We gotta stay positive and happy," said Mary.As for their best practice when it comes to staying healthy, washing their hands and not coming into contact with people is the best idea.John joked about his new handshake."When they see me I think I'm going to do a hand pump and I just punch em' and say stay away from me," he says.Action News shopped the aisles for you to see where we could find essentials like toilet paper and water.People were stocking up on water at Sam's Club.But the area that typically has pallets of water and toilet paper stacked high were cleared, even with signs limiting customer purchases.Asia Supermarket at Tulare and Chestnut keep their rice supply up front - only some 25 lb. bags are left, but they say more shipments are on the way.Many of the major stores aren't wanting to comment only saying they are working with their suppliers to fill the demand as soon as possible.