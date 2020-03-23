Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Fresno Unified superintendent starts Youtube channel for schoolkids

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- At a time of uncertainty for parents and students alike, educational leaders are stepping up to the plate.

"With zero notice, educators across Fresno County created an online system to connect with their kids to curate and produce educational content on the web," says Fresno Unified School District Superintendent Bob Nelson.

That's on top of the 40,000 lunches served on Friday through the district meal program.

With the novel coronavirus prompting school closures district wide, Nelson is trading in the podium for a rocking chair, to reassure his more than 74,000 kids.

Nelson created a Youtube page that's updated daily - a way to read to his students that are sheltering in place.

The video speak to his mantra of militant positivity.

"It tells kids I don't have to take myself so seriously. The time of global pandemic, the last thing we need to do is be taking ourselves so seriously," says Nelson.

Daily videos are posted at 10:30 each morning.

Weekends are reserved for his musical talent - Monday through Friday you'll get a little bit of both.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoyoutubecoronavirusfresno unified school district
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Buchanan alum, now Cleveland Indians' Jordan Luplow, discusses suspended MLB season
Fresno restaurants with take-out, pick-up, delivery
Former Fresno State football star Travis Brown tests positive for COVID-19
Clinics feeling impact of coronavirus crisis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Merced Co. reports first case of coronavirus
Madera County's first coronavirus case has recovered, officials say
Former Fresno State football star Travis Brown tests positive for COVID-19
All Fresno County courts to shut down amid coronavirus crisis
Trump to send National Guard to NY, CA, WA
Atwater Police investigating possible homicide
16-year-old in critical condition after being shot in face near Fresno 7/11
Show More
Frustrations mount over shortage of coronavirus testing in Valley
Coronavirus: Stranded Valley radio DJ coming home
Police break up parties violating 'stay-at-home' order
Central CA coronavirus cases
Neo-Nazis encourage members to spread COVID-19: FBI alert
More TOP STORIES News