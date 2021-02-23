COVID-19 vaccine

Debunked: Facebook post spread bad information about SW Fresno vaccine clinic

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Good information is one of the most important tools in the fight against COVID-19.

Public health officials are finding out that addressing bad information is almost as important.

A flyer posted to Facebook over the weekend advertised vaccinations at Gaston Middle School for African Americans ages 16 and up.

RELATED: New COVID-19 vaccination clinic opens at southwest Fresno middle school

It spread across social media quickly, with several people claiming discrimination against anyone who's not Black.

But the flyer was fake, the Facebook post is now deleted, and the site does not discriminate.

"The African American Coalition has been specifically tasked with outreach to the African American community, which is under-represented in the vaccination statistics statewide and in Fresno County," said the county's health officer, Dr. Rais Vohra. "So they do spend a lot of their time and resources doing communications and education to that population."

"And so that means we do have a very targeted approach," said Shantay Davies-Balch, the African American Coalition's director. "Targeted and universal. So that means, again, if you're 65 and plus we're going to serve you."

The school is in Fresno's 93706 zip code, where data shows COVID has made an outsized impact.

Health officials say high blood pressure, diabetes, and asthma are more prevalent here than in most of Fresno.

African Americans make up 13% of the zip code's population, about three times higher than in the city as a whole.

But Hispanic people make up 67% of the 93706 population.

So even though a banner outside the school welcomes people to the African American COVID-19 vaccination clinic, the staff is ready and willing to serve anyone who meets the state's eligibility standards by age or occupation.

"We do have a diverse staff, so we are able to support folks in different languages," said Davies-Balch.

The vaccination clinic at Gaston Middle School resumes Tuesday. It is by appointment only, but again, anyone over the age of 65 can get one.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresno southwestcoronavirus californiacovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
CA lawmakers approve $600 stimulus payments
34k COVID vaccines to be sent to Central Valley, Newsom says
US COVID death toll tops 500K, matching the toll of 3 wars
Newsom gives update on CA's vaccination efforts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
34k COVID vaccines to be sent to Central Valley, Newsom says
US COVID death toll tops 500K, matching the toll of 3 wars
Small cohorts of students return to Fresno Unified campuses
Lawsuit claims St. Agnes mistake cost Fresno attorney three limbs
CA lawmakers approve $600 stimulus payments
Fresno Police arrest DUI driver they say injured woman and her 3-year-old twins
Some Visalia Unified students return to in-person learning
Show More
Man shot in the stomach near Visalia elementary school
More Valley schools to bring students back to campus this week
Clovis soccer team stranded in TX winter storms returns to Central CA
California COVID-19 cases decline: 3 reasons why
Young Black entrepreneur opens new clothing store in Fresno
More TOP STORIES News