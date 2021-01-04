Coronavirus California

Local health care workers believe worst is yet to come with COVID-19

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Amanda Putnam has been working as a Kaweah Delta ER nurse for the last five months.

The pandemic has been tough and overwhelming at times, but Putnam believes the worst is yet to come.

"When I first started we saw COVID patients, but nothing like what we are seeing now," she said.

With the holidays behind us, health officials anticipate a surge in the next week or two.

As of Sunday, 165 COVID-positive patients were already being treated at the hospital.

Hospital officials say that's one of the highest intakes they've had to date and it's only expected to increase.

"We are going to have to prepare for it, making tough decisions on how we triage our patients and the care that we give to them," said Putnam.

To make matters worse, the medical center is facing significant staffing shortages.

Last week, they had 200 employees who were out with the coronavirus or quarantining after coming in contact with someone who tested positive.

On New Year's Eve alone, they had 90 patients in their emergency room. Fifty of them had no choice but to wait for assistance.

"New Year's Eve we had five stabbing victims, gunshot wounds, we just have a lot," said Putnam. "On top of that, we have the COVID patients that are coming in."

Kaweah Delta officials are now preparing for the impending surge.

They are currently expanding bed availability and cutting back on elective surgeries to free more space.

Putnam says there's now a spark of optimism among the chaos created by the pandemic.

So far, 50% of Kaweah Delta staff have received their first dose of the vaccine.

Travel nurses are also on their way to provide some much-needed support.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnokaweah delta medical centercoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Funeral homes run out of space as COVID rages
ICU capacities for Central California counties
Central California coronavirus cases
To speed up vaccine access, doctor suggests single doses
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teenager shot and killed in northeast Fresno, another injured
CA Congressman Devin Nunes to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Trump
Man hit and killed by car in NE Fresno, woman severely injured
Confrontation leads to shots fired inside Fashion Fair Mall, police say
Gunman opens fire at east Texas church, killing pastor
Nine people killed in head-on crash in Fresno County
Anti-mask protest held in front of Fresno Trader Joe's
Show More
Woman throws smoke bomb into car in Visalia, police say
Congress opens new session as virus, Biden's win dominate
Bulldog Breakdown: Recapping Fresno State's 2020 seasons
Man shot and killed at southeast Fresno hotel, police say
Multiple people stabbed at southeast Fresno party, police say
More TOP STORIES News