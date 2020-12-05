Coronavirus California

Alternative health care options if you want to avoid hospitals amid pandemic

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Pandemic fears stretch beyond panic buying and isolation.

As positive cases of COVID 19 surge across the country, many worry the very place they would typically go for emergency treatment now puts them at risk of catching the virus.

But when it comes to health care, you have options.

"I would say about 80% of ER visits, we can take care of in urgent care," says Dr. Dominic Dizon. "It's the 20 percent accident, stroke, traumas that need to go to the ER."

Dr. Dizon, President and Co-founder of Dizon Medicine, says in addition to telehealth visits, urgent care centers like his offer quick wait times and small waiting rooms to limit exposure.

Many urgent cares across Fresno County also provide COVID-19 testing for those who believe they've been exposed or are showing symptoms. Dizon says testing is a way to protect yourself from the virus.

"If you already know you're positive or you've been exposed, it cuts a lot of anxiety and it helps with curbing the spread," he said.

That spread is straining our healthcare and EMS systems.

"Sometimes, patients have to wait in the ER room," Dr. Dizon said. "Sometimes, the ambulance personnel have to wait before they can hand off the patients."

"It's causing delays in turnover," says Edgar Escobedo, Director of Field Operations for American Ambulance. "We often have crews that are stuck in the hospital for an hour to two hours, maybe even longer, so that decreases the amount of resources."

Escobedo says the COVID impact on American Ambulance isn't the call volume, but the toll it takes on staff.

"As everyone in the community, we have employees, hospitals have staff and employees impacted by COVID that are off sick because of COVID or are in isolation becuase of COVID," he said.

He says 40 staff members have tested positive for COVID 19. With 12 currently out, any certified paramedics, even those who typically work in the office, are now out in the field.

"We care for a number of COVID patients, we have PPE and we're doing everything we can to protect our staff but COVID is a very communicable disease," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnocoronavirus californiacoronavirus
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
ICU capacities for Central California counties
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
167 cited in SoCal after deputies break up underground party
SoCal city looking into $4 an hour hazard pay for grocery, pharmacy workers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Show More
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
Protesters gather outside Tower Theatre as pending sale looms
More TOP STORIES News