Coronavirus

Coronavirus: New video study highlights how spit from talking travels in air with and without a mask

A new experiment that uses lasers of light shows just how far spit can travel in the air when talking with and without a face mask on.
It's widely known that COVID-19 is contagious and can be transmitted through droplets from coughing, sneezing and talking in close proximity to others.

A new experiment that uses lasers of light shows just how far spit can travel in the air when talking. The results, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, are shown on a video that highlights the difference in the amount of droplets that are generated by someone who isn't wearing a mask and someone who is.

"Even just quieter talking or breathing can generate tinier aerosol droplets - all of these are capable of carrying a virus. What we do not know is exactly what proportion of the virus rides out and infects others from what size droplets. All are capable," said Dr. Harvey Fineberg, who chairs the Standing Committee on Emerging Infectious Diseases.

The scattered light illuminates the droplets of fluid as they scatter into the air.

The particles vary in size - while the larger ones fall quickly to the ground, the smaller ones linger in the air for much longer.

How to make face masks from materials found at home
EMBED More News Videos

Southern California resident Jennifer Ruvalcaba, known as Randomly Riley on Instagram, shows us how to make face masks at home.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessface maskcoronavirusinfectionmedical researchstudycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Small Valley businesses struggle to survive as federal loans dry up
Early jail releases in Tulare Co. include some domestic violence suspects
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Millions of Americans find their relief money in payment purgatory
Central California coronavirus cases
One person killed in crash just outside Visalia
Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
2 killed in central Fresno after driver tries to flee police
21 employees at Kaweah Delta test positive for COVID-19
Show More
Fresno Chaffee Zoo mourns death of 49-year-old orangutan
Merced Co Supervisor responds to video appearing to show him dismiss social workers' safety concerns
Fresno Co. reports second highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
CSU suspends ACT/SAT requirement for 2021-2022 academic year
Man accidentally charged $11K for $90 grocery bill
More TOP STORIES News