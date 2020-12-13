Coronavirus California

San Joaquin Valley sees dramatic drop in ICU availability Saturday

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- ICU availability is dropping dangerously low in the Central Valley as capacity hits 0% in the San Joaquin Region.

"We have been working throughout the whole year to prevent exactly this, overwhelming our hospitals and unfortunately, here we are," says Carrie Monteiro with Tulare County Health and Human Services.

The South Valley is one of the hardest impacted by the coronavirus. As of Saturday, only eight beds were available in all of Tulare County.

RELATED: Central CA COVID-19 updates: Latest ICU capacities, stay-home order restrictions

Neighboring Kings County has none.

Monteiro says in some cases, hospital staff are converting their NICU's into adult ICU beds.

"Those are some of the tough decisions hospitals are facing as they get overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients," she said.

Fresno County hospitals are facing similar challenges -- especially when it comes to staffing.

Earlier this week, the Fresno City council declared a state of emergency after running out of ICU beds.

"Those numbers are not going to let up," says Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria. "This virus is unrelenting."

But hope is on the horizon. Starting Monday, the first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine will make their way to California.

RELATED: US says Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to start arriving in states Monday

By mid next week, 636 locations in the state, including Fresno and Tulare Counties, will have doses of the vaccine.

But not everyone will get it.

The first round will go to medical staff working on the front lines and the most vulnerable populations such as seniors.

RELATED: Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine: What are the side effects? Who will get it first? Here's what we know

"We won't have the vaccine before Christmas for everyone to take and it will be time before everyone will have access to a vaccine," Soria said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresno countymerced countymadera countykings countytulare countycoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
167 cited in SoCal after deputies break up underground party
SoCal city looking into $4 an hour hazard pay for grocery, pharmacy workers
ICU capacities for Central California counties
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Show More
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
Protesters gather outside Tower Theatre as pending sale looms
More TOP STORIES News