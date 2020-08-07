Coronavirus California

Coronavirus update: Latest figures show 10,000 Californians dead of COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California has surpassed 10,000 deaths from the coronavirus, making it the U.S. state with the third-highest number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The figure was reported Friday by Johns Hopkins University, with 10,024 dead since the outbreak began in California in February.

CORONAVIRUS WATCH LIST: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse

New York and New Jersey have the highest and second highest number of deaths in the U.S. at more than 32,000 and nearly 16,000, respectively; both states have far fewer people than California. The country's most populous state has 40 million people.

The first known COVID-related death in the U.S. occurred in early February in the San Francisco Bay Area county of Santa Clara.

Nearly half of California's deaths are in hard-hit Los Angeles County, where more than 4,800 of its 10 million residents have died.



Gov. Gavin Newsom was the first in the nation to issue a stay-home order in mid-March, but the virus began to surge after the Memorial Day holiday as the state relaxed its restrictions and people tired of staying indoors gathered with family and friends.

It's unclear what the current infection rates are, however, as California's system for tracking the disease is beset by technology problems that have delayed the reporting of test results.

WATCH: Do cloth face masks really work? We tested them in the lab
EMBED More News Videos

Action News teamed up with a Fresno state microbiologist in an attempt to settle the great mask debate.



For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniacoronavirus californiacoronaviruspandemicvirus
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Gov. Newsom to issue guidance on reopening CA colleges
California sets in-person voting rules amid coronavirus
COVID-19 testing site to open at Mexico-CA border
CA restaurant uses 'igloos' to implement safe, socially distanced dining
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man who died trying to save drowning kids identified
16-year-old Clovis boy finally back home after beating COVID-19
Fresno pool hall owner faces backlash over signs mocking COVID-19
2 stabbed during fight at northeast Fresno apartment complex
Central California coronavirus cases
14 dead, 123 injured after plane skids off runway in India
July jobs report: 1.8M jobs added, unemployment falls to 10.2%
Show More
Valley's COVID-19 surge has White House task force concerned
Suspension lifted for student who shared crowded hallway photo
Gov. Newsom to issue guidance on reopening CA colleges
Congress urges Postal Service to undo changes slowing mail
1 killed in car crash near Orange Cove
More TOP STORIES News