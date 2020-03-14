Coronavirus

Italians sing, dance on balconies during coronavirus lockdown: VIDEO

TURIN, Italy -- What better time for the "Macarena" than a nationwide lockdown for a global pandemic?

Faced with the COVID-19 outbreak that has brought their country to a screeching halt, some Italians decided fun is the best medicine for a healthy spirit.

Video captured in the northern Italian city of Turin shows residents on their balconies dancing and singing along to the 1990s hit "Macarena."

"Why do I love San Salvario? Because in sad and uncertain moments, there is joy and hope," Lucrezia Calamusa, who posted the video, wrote in its caption in Italian.

RELATED: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global coronavirus outbreak

This is one of several similar videos gaining traction on the Internet. In one, a man is seen singing from his balcony as a toddler bangs a tamborine.

As of Friday, Italy had 17,660 positive cases and 1,266 dead, more than any country outside China. The government has imposed a nationwide lockdown, closing stores and restaurants, curbing public transport and telling the population of 60 million to stay home except for absolute need.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydancingsingingcoronavirusitalyu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California coronavirus cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News