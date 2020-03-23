Coronavirus

Madera County's first coronavirus case has recovered, officials say

One of the three Madera County residents who tested positive for the novel coronavirus has recovered, authorities say.

An official with the Madera County Department of Public Health says the patient, the county's first confirmed COVID-19 case, no longer has the virus in his system.

According to authorities, the patient has been released from isolation and is not contagious.

The person was first confirmed to have contracted the virus on March 7.

Officials say that to be considered 'recovered' from COVID-19, the patient must be asymptomatic for seven days and/or not have a fever for three days.

The Madera County patient who has recovered fulfilled these conditions.

He and his spouse had traveled on a Princess Cruise line before he was diagnosed with the virus.
