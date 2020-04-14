Coronavirus

'I was very confused': Mom sick with COVID-19 delivers baby while in coma

VANCOUVER, Washington -- A new mom says she had her baby while in a coma, all while battling coronavirus.

Angela Primachenko told KPTV it all started with a cough, and not long after, she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

"Like, you know that kind of cough. And then it kind of got a little bit worse, and then I started having a hard time breathing at night," Primachenko said.

While she was pregnant, she was admitted to the hospital and put on a ventilator.

Her twin sister said she wasn't even sure Primachenko would survive.

"All of us were just like, 'God, if you don't come through, we might lose our sister,'" said Oksana Luiten.

Doctors delivered the baby at 34 weeks while Primachenko was in an induced coma, fighting the virus.

When she did wake up, it all felt like a blur.

"I wasn't sure where I was. I was very confused. I didn't have a belly anymore, didn't know where my baby was. I was in isolation. I hadn't been able to see my husband," Primachenko said.

Her daughter Ava is still in the hospital so doctors can monitor her eating.

Eventually, Primachenko was taken off a ventilator and started breathing on her own. Doctors slowly took her off medication and removed her from ICU.

She's now home.

"I'm just taking it every day at a time and just kind of trying to regain my strength and core and muscles," Primachenko said.

Primachenko has been unable to see Ava because the new mom is still testing positive for the coronavirus. She will need to have two negative tests before that can happen.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Here's what pregnant women should know about the illness
EMBED More News Videos

Some expectant mothers are wondering if they should be any more concerned about coronavirus than the general public.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswashingtonbirthcoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19pregnant woman
CORONAVIRUS
Small Valley businesses struggle to survive as federal loans dry up
Early jail releases in Tulare Co. include some domestic violence suspects
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Millions of Americans find their relief money in payment purgatory
Central California coronavirus cases
One person killed in crash just outside Visalia
Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
2 killed in central Fresno after driver tries to flee police
21 employees at Kaweah Delta test positive for COVID-19
Show More
Fresno Chaffee Zoo mourns death of 49-year-old orangutan
Merced Co Supervisor responds to video appearing to show him dismiss social workers' safety concerns
Fresno Co. reports second highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
CSU suspends ACT/SAT requirement for 2021-2022 academic year
Man accidentally charged $11K for $90 grocery bill
More TOP STORIES News