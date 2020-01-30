health

World Ag Expo organizers taking extra precautions with Coronavirus outbreak

By
TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The World Ag Expo is just days away from hosting thousands of visitors from all over the world to Tulare County.

But with concerns over the new coronavirus outbreak, organizers are taking some extra precautions.

"Health and safety of anyone coming to the show is always our top priority," says Jennifer Fawkes.

Fawkes says they're working with federal and local agencies to stay up to date on the deadly virus while adding more facilities for folks to use and protect themselves.

"We're going to be adding more hand washing and hand sanitizing stations," Fawkes said. "If anything changes, we will go forward with new plans if available."

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention states this particular strain of coronavirus seems to have originated in China; however, there's been two confirmed cases in California.

Fawkes says many of the people attending fly from out of the county, including China.

"So far this year on record, we have seven companies exhibiting with Chinese addresses, and 20 folks who requested an invitation," Fawkes said. "We're working with agencies and determine the travel status of those folks."

The expo is also working closely with Kaweah Delta Medical Center and The Tulare County Public health department to make sure they're up to date on any precautions they need to take to ensure their guests stay healthy.

Along with the health aspect, organizers say they're also taking extra safety precautions.

One of those will be having metal detectors at all of their entrances.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstulare countyhealthcoronavirusworld ag expo
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Trump: It's 'possible there will be some' COVID-19 deaths as country reopens
Major airline cutting seats to space out passengers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News