Coronavirus

Business owners trying to figure out options after Gov. Newsom rolls back reopening of California

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three months of frustration and financial struggles ended June 12 for hairstylists, bars, and gyms.

A resurgence of the coronavirus prompted the governor to shut down bars again a couple of weeks ago, and now it's most indoor businesses, including hair salons and gyms.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom orders hair salons, gyms, churches, other businesses to close indoor operations in most Central CA counties

"We've barely been back to work for a month since we were able to reopen and now we have to close again," says Hailey Tipton with Harvey's Barber-Salon.

Tipton still hasn't gotten the money the state should've paid her for unemployment during the last shutdown.

She's hoping the state Employment Development Department is better prepared for a new influx of unemployed people like her.

But not every salon owner is planning to shut down in light of the new order.

Lisa Bowles, who owns New Nail Creations, sees two possible paths.

"Either I'm not closing and I'll take the hit or I'll bring it outside."

Bowles is getting her chairs ready for the outdoors.

She says she knows acrylic nails will work just fine outside and she's been thinking about how to do the rest of her work outside too - even hair.

"If I'm going to do color, if I'm going to do highlights, I know what to do. I've already been looking at it. How do I bring the water out here? How do I rinse their hair? How do I cut? How do I blow dry?" she says.

The governor's order takes effect immediately, but there's still some confusion about what exactly it means.

GB3 management told Action News they're planning to close again as soon as they lock the doors on Monday night, but they're still checking to see if they have any other options.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessgavin newsombusinesscoronavirusfresno countyreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Will the Big Fresno Fair be canceled? Officials say they'll wait and see
Concerts at Big Fresno Fair canceled amid COVID-19 concerns, organizers say
Fresno Unified 'discussing' starting school year completely online, Superintendent says
Central California coronavirus cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom orders gyms, churches, other businesses to close indoor operations in most Central CA counties
Fresno Unified 'discussing' starting school year completely online, Superintendent says
Body found at Lake Piru believed to be Naya Rivera
Central California coronavirus cases
Senior residents of Fresno apartment complex suffer after AC breaks down
Fresno County sees spike in suicides during COVID-19 pandemic
Black homeowner says man throwing feces, dead squirrels in yard
Show More
Fresno restaurant owners see empty outdoor tables as temps reach triple digits
130,000 households need help every month from Central California Food Bank during COVID-19 pandemic
Pennsylvania family finds bees in their house, honey dripping from the walls
Pixley man arrested for sending lewd photos to 14-year-old on social media
Mariposa County offers new way to keep businesses informed as COVID-19 restrictions change
More TOP STORIES News