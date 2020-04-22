Simple Solutions: Avoiding scams during the COVID-19 pandemic

Combine robocalls and coronavirus and what do you get? Some sick people taking advantage of others.YouMail, a call-screening app, says there's been a surge in robocall messages concerning COVID-19.Don't be fooled if someone offers you a vaccine. There is no vaccine and there won't be for a while.YouMail says there's also been a rip-off robocall promoting an Amazon work-from-home scam that claims to pay $400 a day. There is no such job.Don't get sucked in online. Consumer Affairs reports there's an increase in emails from fake public health agencies asking for donations.Do your own online research and report any scams by going to the websites of the federal trade commission or the office of the attorney general.