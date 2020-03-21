Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19

By Ken Miguel
SAN FRANCISCO -- In an effort to curb the spread of novel coronavirus, governments are turning to shelter in place and stay at home policies.
"Shelter in place" means you need to stay home and only leave your home for essential errands like doctor appointments, getting food from the grocery store, or walking the dog.

"This is an aggressive measure, but we need to take a very radical step in this way to limit the spread," said ABC 7 News medical expert, Dr. Alok Patel.

RELATED: Video of empty San Francisco streets after coronavirus shelter-in-place order

The coronavirus is transmitted by droplets from coughs and sneezes. The best way to prevent getting it -is by practicing social distancing.

Just one person can be responsible for infecting multiple people.

"Remember, a rough estimate is that one person with this coronavirus can spread it to two people," Patel said. "And then those two will spread it to four and so forth. So if we don't follow these rules, we could really see it spike and get an exponential growth, that's what we are trying to avoid."

If too many people get sick too fast, hospitals would be overwhelmed with infected people. Shelter in place measures help keep hospitals from being overwhelmed.

RELATED: Quarantined family shares daily updates about what it's like to be tested, isolated due to COVID-19 fears

If we can we cut-off an infected person from the larger population and keep 6 to 10 feet apart, infections still occur, but the number of people infected slows down, and hospitals have an opportunity to treat the sickest people.

The big challenge is keeping those people sheltered. Not everyone who gets the coronavirus exhibits symptoms, and though they may feel like healthy, they aren't. Ignoring the effort to keep the coronavirus from spreading will reintroduce the virus to the sheltered population.

"You really, really, need to stay indoors, unless you are traveling out doors for an essential reason," said Dr. Patel. Doctor's orders to keep us all healthy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscocoronavirus californiacoronavirusshelter in placehealth careu.s. & worldabc7 originalsscience
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus symptoms, tips, prevention
COVID-19 economic relief: Burger King offers 2 free kids meals
Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the CDC
100+ products that protect you against novel coronavirus germs
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Central California coronavirus cases
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
CA doctor of COVID-19 patient with 45-day hospital stay discusses recovery
Volunteers to be injected with COVID-19 to help find vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News