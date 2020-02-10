Health & Fitness

Coronavirus breakthrough could help curb spread of the virus

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA -- Australian researchers said they found a breakthrough that will help contain the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The new coronavirus is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China. As of Monday, Feb. 10, it had killed more than 900 people and infected another 40,000.

There is not yet any vaccine or specific treatment for the virus. However, a discovery made by some researchers at the University of Sydney could speed up the development of effective treatments.

SEE ALSO | What is coronavirus? Should outbreak concern Americans?
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News' Dr. Jen Ashton explains what health officials know -- and don't know -- about the deadly outbreak.



The researchers were able to grow live coronavirus cells. Up to this point, doctors only had synthetic cells that they could use to develop and test treatments.

University of Sydney researchers said live coronavirus cells will react more accurately than the synthetic cells. This will help doctors more quickly and accurately diagnose infected patients, which will help curb the spread of the disease.

The discovery could also lead to more reliable treatments and vaccines.

SEE ALSO | BBB warns of phony face masks, other scams amid heightened concerns
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinesdrug treatmentcoronavirusmedical researchresearch
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News