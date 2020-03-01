Coronavirus

Tulare Co. health officials: No evidence of coronavirus in isolated patient

Adventist Health Tulare officials say their medical staff has found no evidence of a COVID-19 infection in the patient put in isolation.

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County public health officials say no evidence was found of a COVID-19 infection in the patient put in isolation.

Sunday, the patient was set to undergo further testing for the virus.

RELATED: Coronavirus outbreak: Second death in US reported by Washington state health officials

The hospital says they are following the CDC's guidance to take extra precautions when patients have symptoms similar to COVID-19, such as a fever requiring hospitalization not linked to another illness.

Officials say there is no confirmed case of the virus in Tulare County, as of now.

