Health & Fitness

Biotech company asking for volunteers in vaccine trials for COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Biotech company "Moderna" is moving into its next phase of testing with tens of thousands of American volunteers.

Volunteers are needed for this vaccine trial and future clinical trials.

People 18 years of age and older who are interested in participating in a trial can visit the Coronavirus Prevention Network or Clinical Trials, with a search identifier NCT04470427 for specific locations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus californiacoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Central CA is a COVID-19 hotspot, state investing $52M to help slow surge
Valley artist paints murals to honor 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran
Madera police conduct more interviews in case of Thaddeus Sran, charges could be filed Tuesday
2 shot while driving on Highway 41 in Madera County
FCSO asking for help in finding possible kidnapping victim
Central California coronavirus cases
Woman rescued from roof of car after crashing into Fresno canal
Show More
Pelosi, others hail John Lewis as 'conscience' of Congress
Representatives demand $600 weekly unemployment extension
9-year-old who died of COVID had no underlying conditions
Fresno State teacher named National Child Care Teacher of the Year
Man shot multiple times outside southwest Fresno motel
More TOP STORIES News