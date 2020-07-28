Biotech company asking for volunteers in vaccine trials for COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Biotech company "Moderna" is moving into its next phase of testing with tens of thousands of American volunteers.
Volunteers are needed for this vaccine trial and future clinical trials.
People 18 years of age and older who are interested in participating in a trial can visit the Coronavirus Prevention Network or Clinical Trials, with a search identifier NCT04470427 for specific locations.
