Coronavirus California

Fresno aiming to increase COVID-19 testing as cases surge

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With cases rising, car after car drove up to the test site in Downtown Fresno waiting to be tested for COVID-19.

One of them was Darren Miller, who knows the devastation of the virus first hand after losing his mother, Bessie Ruth Miller.

"We lost our mom about a week ago," he said. "She went into a nursing home, contracted COVID there and never recovered."

Miller is still heartbroken, but he says he's getting tested to protect the rest of his family.

"Haven't been able to get tested until now," he said. "I don't have symptoms. My dad is older."

The African American Coalition is one of the organizations offering free COVID testing.

Esmeralda Soria, who was at the site getting tested herself, says the city has invested millions of dollars for more testing, and are concerned about the upcoming winter season.

"The numbers are surging in the past few weeks and we are concerned that we don't have the local capacity, that we're gong to overwhelm our system," she said.

She says they're working with the Fresno fairgrounds to open a new drive-thru testing site.

Soria says there will also be COVID testing at Fresno City College available this weekend.

"It's important you get tested if not for your sake, but for those you love," Miller said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnocoronavirus californiacoronavirus
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
ICU capacities for Central California counties
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
167 cited in SoCal after deputies break up underground party
SoCal city looking into $4 an hour hazard pay for grocery, pharmacy workers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
Authorities searching for woman who went missing in Yosemite
Show More
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
More TOP STORIES News